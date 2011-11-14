* Net income slips 3 percent as costs hit profit margins

SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia (MRVE3.SA) said third-quarter net income slipped 3 percent from a year earlier as surging costs for land, labor and construction materials eroded profit margins.

The builder posted a 209 million reais ($118 million) profit for the period in a Monday securities filing, slightly above analysts' forecasts in a Reuters survey. [ID:nN1E7A70G7]

Chief Financial Officer Leonardo Correa acknowledged the weight of rising wages on the result, but told Reuters in a telephone interview he saw "pressures unwinding" in the labor market.

"Labor isn't going to cost less... But we don't see the same fight for workers that showed up in a string of wage increases," Correa said.

Inflation is easing from near six-year highs as Latin America's largest economy slows from 2010's torrid growth, but Correa said the slowdown has not hit demand in MRV's low-income housing market, bolstered by government housing programs.

The builder booked a record 1.056 billion reais of net revenue in the quarter, but some indicators pointed to the company's inventory growing faster than demand. Sales over supply -- a gauge of demand known as sales velocity -- slipped to 25 percent in the quarter, down from 33 percent a year earlier and 40 percent two years ago.

Still, Correa said the company maintained its goal of contracting 4.3 to 4.7 billion reais of sales this year, which would require at least 1.6 billion reais of sales in the final three months of the year.

"It's a lot to sell in the fourth quarter, but we'll reach at least the floor of that target," Correa said.

MRV's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indicator of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 12 percent from a year ago to 301 million reais.

However, the builder's EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a gauge of profitability known as its EBITDA margin, slipped 2.1 percentage points from a year ago to 28.5 percent. ($1 = 1.77 reais) (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)