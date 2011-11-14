* Net income slips 3 percent as costs hit profit margins
* CFO sees labor costs cooling, demand staying strong
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazilian homebuilder MRV
Engenharia (MRVE3.SA) said third-quarter net income slipped 3
percent from a year earlier as surging costs for land, labor
and construction materials eroded profit margins.
The builder posted a 209 million reais ($118 million)
profit for the period in a Monday securities filing, slightly
above analysts' forecasts in a Reuters survey. [ID:nN1E7A70G7]
Chief Financial Officer Leonardo Correa acknowledged the
weight of rising wages on the result, but told Reuters in a
telephone interview he saw "pressures unwinding" in the labor
market.
"Labor isn't going to cost less... But we don't see the
same fight for workers that showed up in a string of wage
increases," Correa said.
Inflation is easing from near six-year highs as Latin
America's largest economy slows from 2010's torrid growth, but
Correa said the slowdown has not hit demand in MRV's low-income
housing market, bolstered by government housing programs.
The builder booked a record 1.056 billion reais of net
revenue in the quarter, but some indicators pointed to the
company's inventory growing faster than demand. Sales over
supply -- a gauge of demand known as sales velocity -- slipped
to 25 percent in the quarter, down from 33 percent a year
earlier and 40 percent two years ago.
Still, Correa said the company maintained its goal of
contracting 4.3 to 4.7 billion reais of sales this year, which
would require at least 1.6 billion reais of sales in the final
three months of the year.
"It's a lot to sell in the fourth quarter, but we'll reach
at least the floor of that target," Correa said.
MRV's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, an indicator of operating profit known as EBITDA,
rose 12 percent from a year ago to 301 million reais.
However, the builder's EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a
gauge of profitability known as its EBITDA margin, slipped 2.1
percentage points from a year ago to 28.5 percent.
($1 = 1.77 reais)
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)