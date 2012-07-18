* To charge up to 20 pounds a month
* First branch to open this month
* M&S partnered by HSBC
By James Davey
LONDON, July 18 British retailer Marks & Spencer
will break ranks from the traditional high street banks
by charging monthly fees for current accounts at its new bank,
the company said on Wednesday.
Though many banks offer fee-charging current accounts, M&S
will stand out in not offering a free alternative. The
128-year-old company said it would offer a premium current
account for 15 pounds ($23) a month and one including insurance
for 20 pounds a month.
M&S customers will, however, have access to a 100-pound
interest-free overdraft, a high-rate savings account and "treats
and delights all year round", including 127 pounds of M&S Cafe
hot drinks vouchers.
The bellwether retailer is hoping to lure customers who have
become disenchanted with Britain's biggest banks since the
financial crisis blew up in 2008, with public anger exacerbated
by bankers' multimillion-pound bonuses and the continuing
scandal over manipulation of the benchmark Libor interest rate.
"M&S are trying to anticipate what the new world might look
like in terms of cleaning up the industry so that products are
more transparent," said Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood.
"They are saying: here is a transparent product, but you do have
to pay for it."
M&S, which serves about 21 million customers a week, plans
to open 50 M&S Bank branches in its stores across Britain over
the next two years. The first will open in its flagship Marble
Arch store in London this month.
The group, which announced plans to launch in-store banking
services "built on M&S values" last month, is partnered by HSBC
in the venture.
On Monday a U.S. Senate panel released a 400-page report
detailing how HSBC acted as a financier to clients routing
shadowy funds from the world's most dangerous corners, including
Mexico, Iran and Syria.
Last week M&S shook up its management team after posting its
biggest quarterly sales drop for years.
Shares in the retailer were up 1.4 percent at 323 pence at
0841 GMT.