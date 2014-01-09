LONDON Jan 9 Marks & Spencer's
executive team, led by CEO Marc Bolland, retains the backing of
the British retailer's board and investors despite the firm
posting a tenth straight quarter of declining underlying sales
in clothing, its chief finance officer said.
"The board is behind us and behind the strategy and the
shareholders are behind us and behind the strategy," Alan
Stewart told reporters on Thursday.
He declined to put a time frame on when M&S would return to
positive like-for-like sales growth in general merchandise,
which spans clothing, footwear and homewares.
"The step by step approach is what we've spoken about and I
think that's the way in which we're going to be measured and the
way that we look at it," he said.