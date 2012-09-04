LONDON, Sept 4 British retailer Marks & Spencer
(M&S) rung more changes at the top of its clothing
division on Tuesday as part of a drive to improve that part of
the business after posting its biggest quarterly sales drop for
four years in July.
M&S said John Dixon, who replaced Kate Bostock as head of
general merchandise in July under an initial shake-up plan, had
appointed Stephanie Chen as director of kidswear & home, and
Scott Fyfe as director of menswear.
Chen joins the company from privately-owned department store
House of Fraser, while Fyfe formerly held a position in M&S's
womenswear division.
M&S is trying to recover from its biggest quarterly drop in
sales since the third quarter of 2008/09.
A poor performance in its general merchandise business in
the three months to June 30 was partly a result of wet weather
but the company underperformed rivals John Lewis and
Debenhams, heaping pressure on the retailer to improve.
M&S also said Karl Doyle, director of kidswear, would leave
the company in March.