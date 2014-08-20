FRANKFURT Aug 20 Europe's drug safety regulator
said multiple sclerosis treatments known as interferon beta need
stronger label warnings because some patients treated with the
drugs have suffered side effects affecting the kidney and other
organs.
A spokeswoman for the European Medicines Agency said the
label change would affect all countries in the European Union.
In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, German
regulator BfArM said cases of a condition called thrombotic
microangiopathy, or TMA, have occurred after weeks or even
several years of treatment with interferon beta, some of them
fatal.
Neither agency said how many patients could be affected.
The drugs in question are Biogen Idec's Avonex and
Plegridy drugs, Merck KGaA's Rebif, Bayer's
Betaferon and Novartis's Extavia.
Interferon beta drugs, which are injected, have been in use
for more than 10 years.
TMA affects the kidney and a range of other organs, and
BfArM said its symptoms included high blood pressure, fever,
disorientation, impaired kidney function and a low count of
coagulation cells in the blood.
It added that patients diagnosed with TMA should be taken
off interferon beta and should be treated immediately.
Cases of another condition, nephrotic syndrome, have also
been reported among interferon beta users and will be included
in the label change, the European and German regulators said,
again without saying how many patients could be affected.
