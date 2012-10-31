LONDON Oct 31 British retailer Marks & Spencer
is to launch localised websites in Germany, Spain,
Austria and Belgium on Nov 19 as the next step in its strategy
of growing international sales.
The move from Britain's biggest clothing retailer follows
the opening of websites tailored for customers in France and
Ireland earlier this year, it said, and will give shoppers a
website in a familiar language with preferred delivery options.
The British store said it had chosen those markets after
shoppers there embraced the M&S international site. Launching
local-language sites in European markets will also broaden M&S's
options from its position in Britain where many consumers are
cutting back on spending