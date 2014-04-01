PARIS, April 1 Britain's Marks & Spencer
plans to grow its international profits by 40 percent over the
next three years by expanding its number of overseas stores by
more than a half.
The 130-year-old firm, Britain's biggest clothing retailer
which is struggling in its home market, told a media and
investor seminar in Paris it would increase its franchise
operations abroad and grow its successful food business.
In total it plans to open 250 new international stores to
add to its existing 450 outlets, with a focus on its priority
markets of India, China, Russia, the Middle East and Western
Europe. It plans to have 100 stores in India by 2016.
In Western Europe it will expand its food business with 20
new stores in Paris in the next three years, making the French
capital its largest food market outside of Britain. It will also
seek to expand its lingerie and beauty offering in the Middle
East and India.
The international expansion forms part of Chief Executive
Marc Bolland's three-year, 2.3 billion pounds ($3.8
billion)turnaround plan to transform M&S into an international,
"multi-channel" retailer, connecting with customers through
stores, the Internet and mobile devices.
Bolland is under pressure in M&S's key home market which
provides about 90 percent of its revenue.
($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds)
