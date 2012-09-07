By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 7
LONDON, Sept 7 Bankers are exploring debt
packages to back a potential buyout of Marks & Spencer
after being approached by a number of private equity buyers
interested in a deal that will test the leveraged loan market's
liquidity capacity, loan bankers said.
Leveraged bankers have estimated that the buyout of M&S
would need around 4 billion pounds ($6.37 billion) of debt,
evenly split between loans and bonds. A 2 billion pound loan
would be the largest sponsor-backed western European leveraged
loan since the 9 billion pound loan backing KKR's buyout of
Alliance Boots in 2008.
Early-stage discussions have centred on the concept of debt
size and structure, and lender appetite, so sponsors can assess
whether, in practical terms, they can make an offer for the
British clothing and food chain.
"This deal is a really interesting transaction and would be
stretching the boundaries of the market, but it is definitely
achievable and feasible," a banker said.
A second banker added: "No one wants to say 'no' to
something so big, but the fact that it is so big and [would be
denominated in] sterling makes it very tough. You can never say
never on something like this, though."
M&S's shares closed at 355.80 pence last Thursday - up 6.2
percent from 335.1 on August 1. It peaked at a high of 385.9 on
August 24 - 15.2 percent above the August 1 level - as rumours
circulated that CVC Capital Partners was exploring options to
take the company private.
CVC and M&S declined to comment.
In addition to CVC, private equity firms such as Advent,
Lyons Capital and Bain have all looked at the 128-year-old firm,
which has a market capitalisation of around 5.7 billion pounds
and would draw a sale price of 6-8 billion pounds, bankers said.
STARVED LENDERS
Raising the 4 billion pounds of debt would be a struggle in
this market, but is probably achievable. Despite the emphasis on
deleveraging, retail and commercial banks are likely to be eager
to get involved in such a financing having been relatively
starved of decent LBOs this year. Existing lenders are also
expected to roll into the new deal and take large holds.
The CLO community is also likely to be eager to invest
capital in an M&S deal as the end of their reinvestment periods
draw closer and after having experienced a lack of deal supply
in tough market conditions. There is also US liquidity as US
funds seek to invest in European deals.
Last week, the high-yield bond market re-opened after a long
lull, and is expected to remain open until the end of the year,
so it would be a good time for M&S to issue notes.
"Despite Basel regulations and deleveraging efforts there is
excess liquidity in the loan market and not much supply. By
adding up the component parts of retail and commercial banks,
CLOs and US liquidity, there is capacity to get the M&S deal
done," the first banker said.
There is not the capacity to raise the full amount of debt
in sterling, however, so euro and dollar tranches or carve-outs
are being considered. That will result in swap costs, but
bankers don't think this will deter investors.
"You could sell the M&S deal to investors as you can solve a
lot with price," a third banker said.
RETAIL CONCERNS
There is also the added worry that the credit is in retail -
a sector which has struggled in tough market conditions.
M&S has been inconsistent in its performance over the years,
in part due to the varying success of its clothing range but
also because of the changes in shopping patterns, which have
seen some customers move to more competitively priced
supermarkets.
The company's strong brand, however, makes it a logical
target for a leveraged buyout.
"Sponsors buying into M&S need to have the competence to do
something with it. It is a tricky deal but not out of the
question," the third banker said.
($1 = 0.6275 British pounds)
