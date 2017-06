LONDON May 5 British retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed industry veteran Archie Norman as its new chairman, it said on Friday.

Norman will start his new job on Sept. 1, succeeding Robert Swannell, who will retire from the board on that date.

Norman is a former director of home improvement retailer Kingfisher, supermarket Asda, and a former chairman of broadcaster ITV. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)