* SESC says trader manipulated market involving Seibu shares
* SESC recommends $1.9 mln fine to Financial Services Agency
* Brokerage is Japanese JV of Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi
UFJ
(Adds brokerage comment and details)
TOKYO, Dec 6 Japan's market watchdog on Tuesday
recommended fining Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co Ltd
for alleged market manipulation related to shares of
railway operator Seibu Holdings Inc.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
recommended the Financial Services Agency (FSA) impose an
administrative penalty of 220 million yen ($1.9 million), the
watchdog said in a statement posted on its website.
The SESC said a trader at the brokerage manipulated the
market to raise Seibu's share price by placing large buy orders
without intending to make a purchase. The trader sold Seibu
shares after their price rose and cancelled the buy orders, the
SESC said.
"We sincerely accept this recommendation and we are making
further improvement on internal controls," Morgan Stanley MUFG
securities said in a statement. "We deeply regret (the incident)
and apologise."
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities is a Japanese brokerage joint
venture between Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc.
The SESC makes recommendations for administrative penalties
to the FSA which rules on cases and metes out punishment.
($1 = 114.0700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)