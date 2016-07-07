LONDON, July 7 British retailer Marks & Spencer
on Thursday reported a worse than expected fall in
quarterly underlying sales in its clothing division, reflecting
a weak market, price cuts and fewer promotions.
M&S said consumer confidence weakened in the run up to the
June 23 European Union referendum but said it was too early to
quantify the implications of Brexit and maintained its guidance
for the 2016-17 year.
Steve Rowe succeeded Marc Bolland as chief executive of the
132-year-old clothing and food stores group in April and warned
in May that efforts to turn around its clothing business by
cutting prices and improving ranges would dent short term sales
and profit.
M&S said that over the 13 weeks to July 2, its fiscal first
quarter, sales of clothing and home products at stores open over
a year fell 8.9 percent.
That compares to analysts' forecasts of down 5 to 8 percent
and a decline of 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter of M&S's
2015-16 year.
Like-for-like food sales fell 0.9 percent, having been flat
in the previous quarter.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)