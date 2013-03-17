LONDON, March 17 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund
is seeking partners to launch an 8 billion pound ($12.10
billion) bid for British retailer Marks & Spencer, the
Sunday Times reported, citing senior City sources.
Marks & Spencer, a FTSE 100 company and a mainstay of
British town centres, declined to comment on the article. Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA) could not immediately be reached for
comment.
QIA has approched several large private equity houses
including CVC, the owner of Formula One, about participating in
a consortium to bid for the retailer, the Sunday Times said.
Marks & Spencer, in the midst of a costly expansion plan,
has been struggling to grow sales and in May slashed a
three-year sales growth target.
Clothing and other non-food sales slumped more than expected
in the Christmas quarter and a new general merchandise
management team has been tasked with turning around non-food
sales.
Speculation that a sovereign wealth fund or private equity
investors could bid for M&S have been circulating for over six
months.
Qatar has been the most active of the Gulf region's
sovereign investors in recent years, and owns stakes in
companies including British supermarket chain J Sainsbury
, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and
London's famed Harrods department store.