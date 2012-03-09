March 9 Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group said on Friday it will launch $1.3 billion worth of U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated bonds due for maturity in 2072.

The subordinated bond will carry a coupon of 7.00 percent until March 15, 2022. Beyond March 2022, the coupon will have a floating rate.

The subscription date is set for March 15.

The bond will be listed on Singapore bourse. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)