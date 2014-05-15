Stockbrokers monitor stock index numbers on their computer screens at a brokerage firm in Mumbai October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Index provider MSCI adds Aurobindo Pharma (ARBN.NS) to the MSCI India index after its semi-annual global index review, it said on its website on Wednesday.

For changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes, click link.reuters.com/guv39v

Also, MSCI adds 13 stocks and deletes the same amount from MSCI global small-cap indexes.

Key additions to MSCI small-cap indexes include Bajaj Corp (BACO.NS), Coromandel International (CORF.NS), Jaiprakash Power (JAPR.NS), and Indian Bank(INBA.NS). For other additions, click link.reuters.com/fuv39v

Changes will be implemented on the close of May 30.

Multiple dealers say MSCI has also reduced HDFC Bank's weight in the India index by certain percentage points due to existing rules on foreign investment in the lender's stock.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)