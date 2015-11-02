(Removes extraneous word in 12 paragraph)
By Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Nov 2 MSCI will begin to add
overseas-listed Chinese shares to its emerging market indexes
this month, drawing billions of dollars into such stocks, which
could eventually lead to mainland-listed companies finding their
way into global equity portfolios.
The index provider's decision in June not to include
domestically listed China stocks, known as A-shares, in its
global indexes, which are tracked by equity funds holding
trillions of dollars, contributed to a sharp sell-off, prompting
Chinese authorities to launch a heavy-handed rescue operation.
The inclusion of overseas-listed China shares, known as
American Depositary Receipts (ADR), will be the first test of
foreign demand for greater exposure to China since its markets
returned to an even keel after a stormy summer.
Beijing wants to encourage more overseas capital into the
mainland's financial markets, but foreign investors took a dim
view of the market distortion caused by the government-directed
intervention. Chinese shares listed on overseas markets,
however, are not affected by such measures.
"Not only do they offer a great way to get into China
businesses that are geared towards the consumption story, (but
also) being listed in the U.S. means they are prevented from the
kind of manipulation we have seen in the China markets over the
summer," said Marc Chandler, global head of FX strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman.
Analysts estimate the index rebalancing will trigger up to
$70 billion in total flows into these stocks over the next six
months and increase China's weight in the MSCI Emerging Market
(MSCI EM) index, which only includes Chinese stocks listed in
Hong Kong, to more than 26 percent from just over 23 percent.
NEW-ECONOMY STOCKS
Investors welcomed the move, which will give them exposure
to U.S.-listed tech giants like Alibaba and Baidu
, which are more geared to China's domestic consumption,
which is still rising even as other parts of the economy, such
as manufacturing, struggle.
"These are new-economy, creative companies, and investors
will be excited about that, in stark contrast to many
Chinese-listed shares that are more traditional
state-owned-enterprise-type firms," said Arthur Kwong, head of
Asia Pacific equities at fund manager BNP Paribas Investment
Partners in Hong Kong, who manages $1.8 billion in assets.
About a tenth of the potential $70 billion investment would
flow in automatically via passive funds that track the indexes,
but the rest depends on active fund managers, who are more
circumspect after the events of the summer and wary of China's
slowing economy.
About $1.6 trillion tracks the MSCI EM index, which is going
to be most affected by the ADR inclusion.
"A lot of investors we speak to are watching this
development very closely from the sidelines on what will be the
ultimate impact for investors," said the head of global index
strategy and ETF research at a European Bank in Hong Kong.
Some investors might buy stocks that will be included in
anticipation of the extra demand, but he said he had not seen
any substantial flows so far.
MSCI will be the first index compiler to make such a move,
and some market strategists say it could be a significant step
towards the inclusion of mainland-listed stocks.
For the MSCI EM index, the inclusion of Chinese ADRs will
reduce the weighting of stocks listed in India, Taiwan and
Korea, which can therefore expect to see some selling.
The inclusion of ADRs in the second most affected index, the
MSCI China Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed Chinese
companies and Shanghai and Shenzhen shares traded in U.S. and
Hong Kong dollars, will come largely at the expense of
financials, including ICBC, Bank of China
and China Construction Bank.
