HONG KONG, June 10 U.S.index provider MSCI Inc
said on Tuesday it will give investors a minimum of 12
months to prepare for China 'A' shares being included in one of
its key benchmark indexes.
Earlier, MSCI said it will hold off including China-listed
shares in one of its key benchmark indexes, but expects them to
be incorporated once outstanding market accessibility issues are
resolved.
The index provider could consider including China 'A' shares
before the next annual review in June 2016, it added.
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Lawrence White; Editing by
Rachel Armstrong)