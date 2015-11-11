By Tariro Mzezewa
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 11 Chinese stocks that trade on
U.S.-listed exchanges were mostly lower on Wednesday, even as
investors expect indexer MSCI to add some well-known company
stocks to its emerging market indexes.
Weak earnings, falling oil prices, and cautious comments
from Alibaba Group CEO Jack Ma caused China-based
company shares to weaken a bit. Alibaba, one of the largest
U.S.-listed Chinese companies, lost 1.8 percent.
Indexes tracking overseas-listed shares, known as American
Depository Receipts (ADR), were lower. The Bank of New York
Mellon index of Chinese ADRs dropped 0.34 percent and
the ARCA China Index fell 0.5 percent, led by a 2.8
percent drop in CNOOC LTD.
Index provider MSCI will announce on Thursday that it will
add foreign-listed Chinese shares to one of its emerging market
indexes beginning on Dec. 1.
Chinese shares have been on a wild ride throughout 2015.
After heavy selling of Chinese stocks through the summer, major
Chinese indexes have rebounded, with the Shanghai Shenzhen
CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index
reaching near two-month highs in early November.
In recent days, shares have weakened, but some analysts
expect key shares to do better once MSCI adds popular names in
its emerging-markets indexes. Lack of transparency has kept
so-called China "A" shares, which trade in mainland China, from
MSCI's major world indexes.
"U.S. listed Chinese companies are mostly Internet companies
and they are in the consumer sector, so we'll see them benefit
from the inclusion by MSCI, because the sector is positive in
the near-to-medium term," said Jun Zhu, co-portfolio manager for
Leuthold Core Investment Fund in Minneapolis.
Alibaba's Ma said the next five to 15 months will be
challenging for China, as traditional growth drivers such as
exporting and infrastructure investments cool off.
U.S.-listed shares of Baidu Inc rose 1.5 percent on
Wednesday, while Sina Corp fell 0.9 percent.
While economic data released in recent weeks has shown
slowing consumer prices, overall shares of Chinese consumer
companies and companies in the region that attract Chinese
shoppers have risen.
MSCI will be the first indexer to include these shares, and
some strategists say it could be a step towards the inclusion of
mainland-listed stocks, which MSCI opted to exclude from its
global indexes in June.
Beijing wants to attract more overseas capital into mainland
markets, but foreign investors have taken a critical view of the
market distortion caused by government-directed intervention
over the summer. Chinese shares listed on overseas markets were
not affected by such measures.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Ken Wills)