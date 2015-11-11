NEW YORK Nov 11 Chinese stocks that trade on U.S.-listed exchanges were mostly lower on Wednesday, even as investors expect indexer MSCI to add some well-known company stocks to its emerging market indexes.

Weak earnings, falling oil prices, and cautious comments from Alibaba Group CEO Jack Ma caused China-based company shares to weaken a bit. Alibaba, one of the largest U.S.-listed Chinese companies, lost 1.8 percent.

Indexes tracking overseas-listed shares, known as American Depository Receipts (ADR), were lower. The Bank of New York Mellon index of Chinese ADRs dropped 0.34 percent and the ARCA China Index fell 0.5 percent, led by a 2.8 percent drop in CNOOC LTD.

Index provider MSCI will announce on Thursday that it will add foreign-listed Chinese shares to one of its emerging market indexes beginning on Dec. 1.

Chinese shares have been on a wild ride throughout 2015. After heavy selling of Chinese stocks through the summer, major Chinese indexes have rebounded, with the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index reaching near two-month highs in early November.

In recent days, shares have weakened, but some analysts expect key shares to do better once MSCI adds popular names in its emerging-markets indexes. Lack of transparency has kept so-called China "A" shares, which trade in mainland China, from MSCI's major world indexes.

"U.S. listed Chinese companies are mostly Internet companies and they are in the consumer sector, so we'll see them benefit from the inclusion by MSCI, because the sector is positive in the near-to-medium term," said Jun Zhu, co-portfolio manager for Leuthold Core Investment Fund in Minneapolis.

Alibaba's Ma said the next five to 15 months will be challenging for China, as traditional growth drivers such as exporting and infrastructure investments cool off.

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu Inc rose 1.5 percent on Wednesday, while Sina Corp fell 0.9 percent.

While economic data released in recent weeks has shown slowing consumer prices, overall shares of Chinese consumer companies and companies in the region that attract Chinese shoppers have risen.

MSCI will be the first indexer to include these shares, and some strategists say it could be a step towards the inclusion of mainland-listed stocks, which MSCI opted to exclude from its global indexes in June.

Beijing wants to attract more overseas capital into mainland markets, but foreign investors have taken a critical view of the market distortion caused by government-directed intervention over the summer. Chinese shares listed on overseas markets were not affected by such measures. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Ken Wills)