NEW YORK Nov 12 Index provider MSCI will add 14 U.S.-listed Chinese shares to its emerging markets index for the first time on Dec. 1, including Chinese Internet companies Alibaba and Baidu Inc, two of the largest U.S.-traded Chinese equities.
Until now, foreign-listed shares were excluded from these indexes. Other well-known names, including Netease and JD.com, were also added to the index.
Indexes tracking overseas-listed shares, known as American Depository Receipts (ADR), were higher throughout the day leading up to the announcement. Analysts estimate the index rebalancing will trigger up to $70 billion in total flows into these stocks over the next six months
