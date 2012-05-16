Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation fell 3.7 percent after its weighting reduced in MSCI's indices.

MSCI has reduced the weighting of HDFC in its indexes to accommodate new addition and deletions, as part of its semi-annual review of the composition across all its country indices.

However, a HDFC spokesman objects to MSCI's action.

"MSCI may be considering foreign availability (of shares) in HDFC at 74 percent which is incorrect. It should be 100 percent. We are communicating this error to Morgan Stanley," a HDFC spokesman said.