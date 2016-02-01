HONG KONG Feb 1 MSCI will exclude from its global indices any Hong Kong stocks that have been the subject of shareholder concentration warnings from the local securities regulator, the New York-headquartered benchmark provider said in a notice on Monday.

The new rules come amid growing fears over market manipulation of Hong Kong stocks, which are often closely held by a small number of shareholders, following a series of unusual price movements last year.

The new rule will apply to MSCI's Global Investable Market Indexes starting from this month. Companies will continue to be excluded until they confirm an increase in their free float, MSCI said. (Reporting by Michelle Price)