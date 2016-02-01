* MSCI decision comes amid fears over market manipulation
* 18 stocks potentially at risk of exclusion from MSCI index
* Goldin Properties among those at risk of exclusion
* MSCI: HK shareholding disclosure requirements insufficient
HONG KONG, Feb 1 MSCI will exclude from its
global indices Hong Kong stocks that have been warned by the
local regulator over their high concentration of shareholders,
the benchmark provider said on Monday, in a blow to Hong Kong's
reputation as a financial centre.
The new rules come amid growing investor concerns over
market manipulation of Hong Kong stocks, which are often held by
a small number of shareholders, following a series of unusual
price movements last year.
The decision will see 18 Hong Kong stocks potentially
deleted from MSCI's Global Investable Market Indexes, which
comprises a number of Hong Kong and China benchmarks, starting
from March 1 - unless the companies make sufficient public
disclosures on their shareholdings before the last week of
February.
In the notice on Monday, MSCI said it would review, where
possible, all voluntary disclosures of company shareholder
structures "as the current stipulated shareholding disclosure
requirements in Hong Kong may be insufficient to conclude
whether high shareholding concentration is no longer present."
Large companies at risk include Goldin Properties Holdings
, whose shares surged nearly 530 percent between
January and May last year, one of many so-called "miracle
stocks" whose meteoric growth has raised alarm bells among
regulators and investors. Goldin Properties' share price has
subsequently plunged 85 percent.
A spokeswoman for Goldin Properties said: "The inclusion or
deletion (from MSCI indices) does not impact our business and
operation of the company. Our company has a solid and healthy
financial position."
A Thomson Reuters analysis of data on Hong Kong-listed
companies with market capitalisations of more than $1 billion
conducted in May found that 35 had seen a huge rise in their
stock market value, despite having revenues of less than $100
million. A vast majority of those stocks had ownership
concentrated among a few investors.
Exclusion from MSCI indices could see billions of dollars
pulled from these companies' shares as investors rebalance their
portfolios in line with the new benchmark.
Hong Kong's regulator issued so-called high-concentration
announcements for 18 companies in 2015, warning investors
trading in those companies to exercise caution because small
groups of investors held the majority of the shares and could
cause a spike in prices.
Companies included on the regulator's list of shareholder
concentration warnings will only be considered for index
re-inclusion 12 months after the company has satisfied MSCI
through public disclosures that a high shareholding
concentration is no longer present and the public free float has
been restored.
