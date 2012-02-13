BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 BPS from June 12
* Says cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps to 8 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlF0pd) Further company coverage:
Feb 13 MSCI Inc said its ISS unit launched an internal investigation following a report that a whistleblower complained an employee provided client voting data to proxy solicitors in return for cash and other gifts.
The employee concerned has been placed on administrative leave, MSCI said.
The investment analysis and market index company said a New York Post reporter contacted Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and informed them that a whistleblower complained to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the employee.
MSCI said it had not been contacted by the SEC and neither has it seen the complaint, but has launched an internal investigation.
Shares of MSCI closed at $34.84 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Says cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps to 8 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlF0pd) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 12 Qatar can easily defend its economy and currency against sanctions by other Arab states, Qatari finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi told CNBC television in an interview broadcast on Monday.