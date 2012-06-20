(Adds details, MSCI comment)
By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 20 Equity index provider MSCI on
Wednesday maintained the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as
frontier markets while keeping South Korea and Taiwan in their
emerging market classification, again delaying much-anticipated
upgrades.
All four countries remain on review for upgrades in MSCI's
next annual reclassification study, the company said in a
statement. The report can also be found on MSCI's
website (www.msci.com).
A classification promotion for all four countries' equity
markets could provide a boost to their stocks by attracting
larger pools of investors who track MSCI's benchmark equity
indexes.
MSCI also said the Greek equity index faces possible
demotion to emerging markets status given it "is no longer in
line with developed markets' size requirements with only two
index constituents."
Approximately $7 trillion in assets are benchmarked against
MSCI indexes.
For Qatar, MSCI said the "very low foreign ownership limit
levels imposed on Qatari companies is expected to be the only
remaining impediment to the reclassification of the MSCI Qatar
Index to emerging markets."
While the UAE meets all the requirements for promotion, MSCI
said there are specific market "accessibility issues" related to
custody, clearing and settlement due to a delay in changing the
current requirement that international investors still need to
operate with a dual account structure.
MSCI had previously denied both Qatar and the UAE promotions
in 2009, 2010 and 2011. South Korea has also been under review
for four years while Taiwan has been up for promotion for three
years, MSCI said in a conference call with reporters.
Limitations on market accessibility and currency
convertibility remain unresolved in the case of both South Korea
and Taiwan, MSCI said.
Greece's equity index would be forced out of a developed
market ranking if its two index constituents were to shrink
further in size, MSCI said.
"The Greek equity market has experienced sharp declines,
which are of course associated with the situation in Greece, the
economic situation. The market has shrunk quite significantly,"
Dimitris Melas, MSCI's executive director, told reporters.
The index maker said in its statement that Greek authorities
have not been receptive to repeated complaints from the
international investment community over their prohibition of
in-kind transfers and off-exchange transactions. Stock lending
and short-selling opportunities are also not well established.
MSCI may also launch a public consultation process that
could lead to Greece's index moving toward "Standalone Market"
status if restrictions or capital controls were implemented
following a potential exit from the European Monetary Union.
"In that case we'd act more rapidly," said Melas, adding: "I
want to make a distinction between a potential Greek exit from
the euro zone and the more regular review cycle that we have,
which is a 12-month cycle."
Greece is embroiled in a sovereign debt and political crisis
that for the moment has come off the boil with a new coalition
government that seeks to renegotiate a 130 billion euro ($165
billion) bailout package from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund.
Morocco also faces relegation back to frontier market status
from emerging market given a significant decrease in liquidity
since 2008.
Argentina could potentially face a removal from its frontier
market status if the government continues intervening in the
markets. In April it nationalized YPF SA, the nation's
largest oil company that was controlled by Spain's Repsol
.
