(Adds more comments)
June 21 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday
it would add mainland Chinese stocks to its global emerging
markets benchmark index, after having declined to do so for the
past three years.
For an earlier INSTANT VIEW on reactions to the decision,
see
Key points
MSCI plans to add 222 Chinese shares to its Emerging Markets
Index, with an initial weighting of 0.73 percent.
The full inclusion of domestic Chinese stocks in the widely
tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index could pull more
than $400 billion of funds from asset managers, pension funds
and insurers into mainland China's equity markets over the next
decade, according to analysts.
COMMENTS
RAKESH PATEL, HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC EQUITIES, HSBC
"The launch of Stock Connect has been a pivotal part of
making this happen over the last couple of years or so. The
reduction in suspension of stocks has also been quite important.
Flows in the short term are actually quite modest, probably
about $12-14 billion of flows from active and passive in year
one after inclusion. But on a five-10 year view, there's
potential for $500 billion worth of inflows, which is huge. This
is based on full-weight, full inclusion for both MSCI and FTSE.
For global equity funds, China only represents 3 percent of
global equity funds right now in terms of weighting. This is
versus the second-largest market cap in the world. So there's a
big lag between where equity funds are positioned globally and
how big China has become. As you start to see more inflows,
China gets a bigger weighting in equity funds, which actually
represents really where the market is today."
SEAN TAYLOR, ASIA PACIFIC CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT
DEUTSCHE ASSET MANAGEMENT
"From today, international investors who don't know the
A-share market, and who aren't looking at Asia from Asia, need
to focus on that. Going forward, China and Asia are already a
big part of the emerging market index, and will become
increasingly bigger as time goes on.
We're positive on the Chinese market but we prefer H-shares
because we think there's more chance of A-share investors buying
the H-shares... But we have to note that in certain stocks, we
can get exposure in the A shares to industries we can't get in
H-shares.
China has been given a big tick in the box from the
international investment community and the MSCI. And it might
mean that over the next few years, they will accelerate reforms.
It gives them the confidence to know that they are doing the
right thing.
KEN JARRETT, PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE,
SHANGHAI
"The inclusion of some China A-shares into MSCI's emerging
markets index is another sign of China's ongoing integration
into the global financial system. We hope that the MSCI decision
will spur domestic regulators to bring China's stock markets in
line with global norms and make the regulatory environment more
predictable, improve transparency in the stock market listing
process, and bring stronger rule of law to the wider securities
industry. This would mean not banning major stockholders from
selling shares during periods of market turbulence, not
suspending the trading of stocks outside the use of
predetermined circuit breakers, and therefore not creating the
conditions that lead to moral hazard."
MEDHA SAMANT, INVESTMENT DIRECTOR, FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL
"This has been a long awaited decision, so it's not entirely
surprising. It will definitely now put Chinese companies on the
map, these companies which were seen to be largely the domain of
retail investors.
From a sentiment and symbolic perspective, it's significant.
But for those active investors who wanted to participate in this
part of China's economy, they've already done so.
The 0.7 percent inclusion, on an absolute level, doesn't
look that big. But the fact is, when you look at the
availability of companies, the size of the market, even a small
shift makes a significant difference...A lot of them are in
consumer and services sectors, which is what foreign investors
find the most interesting part of China's growth.
As we move ahead, as more details emerge, there will be more
interest...It's making it easier for foreign investors to
understand and have access to these companies. As things develop
further, and we think the regulator will be working on that, it
will definitely mean expanding the universe a bit."
KEVIN ANDERSON, ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF INVESTMENTS, STATE
STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (via email)
"In the short term, certain market policies and arrangements
may continue to weigh on some investors’ minds. For example,
trading suspensions of China A-shares, which most recently
peaked in 2015, can create challenges for investors. Chinese
stock exchanges also require pre-approval of any financial
products linked to China A-shares. MSCI has highlighted the
potential for disruptions to offering existing financial
products based on the MSCI EM Index if a Chinese exchange denies
approval of MSCI’s licensing of that index.
Reservations remain over pre-approvals and technical issues
related to Stock Connect, including the timely execution of
trades and settlement, as well as a segregated accounts model
that remains out of line with international standards. By and
large, however, investors appear to be confident enough about
the current framework.
With China continuing to pursue its reform agenda, and the
domestic market now too big to ignore, China’s ultimate aim of
full inclusion should be the focus. China A-shares are estimated
to grow to as much as 15 percent of the EM Index market cap, yet
the timeframe for that remains uncertain."
JOHN SIN, HEAD OF ASSET SERVICING FOR GREATER CHINA, BNY
MELLON (via email)
"Despite the reduced A-shares index weighting of 0.73
percent, today's announcement represents a defining moment for
the Chinese stock market. China's inclusion to MSCI's Emerging
Market Index symbolises the continuation of China's inevitable
rise and increased relevance within global portfolios. While the
short and longer term impact will have to be monitored,
investors will be cognizant that China's weighting and influence
continues to increase."
GREG KUHNERT, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT INVESTEC ALL CHINA EQUITY
FUND (via email)
"At long last MSCI has included the second largest equity
market in the world in their indices, thanks to improved
accessibility from the Hong Kong and Shanghai/Shenzhen Connect
programmes... We believe Chinese A shares bring great benefits
to global investors, namely the ability to invest in a broader
universe of ideas (over 3,000 listed A shares) that are more
representative of the Chinese economy and its new growth
drivers, along with greater diversification benefits from an
overall portfolio volatility perspective. We believe in the long
term that China as a country will play an outsized role in
regional and emerging portfolios and may in itself become a
unique asset class for asset allocators across the world."
(Compiled by Nichola Saminather and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)