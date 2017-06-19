By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. index provider MSCI is
all but sure to promote Argentina next week to its emerging
market index after relegating the country to the frontier index
since 2009, investors said, and some expressed worries that
prices that ran up ahead of the move will fall after it is
announced.
Argentina's benchmark Merval stock index has risen
24 percent year-to-date and has more than doubled from its
January 2016 low. Some fund managers believe the expected MSCI
upgrade has been largely behind the surge.
"The underlying story on the macro front is hardly
compelling," said Tina Byles Williams, founder and chief
executive of asset manager FIS Group. "So if you take out the
euphoria around the MSCI inclusion there's not much there. Once
it happens the bourse tends to go nowhere."
Argentina's economy has been slow to reap the expected gains
from President Mauricio Macri's reversal of currency controls,
relaxation of capital holding requirements and other market
deregulation. Inflation has slowed but remains at 24 percent
year on year, outstripping a government target of 17 percent.
GDP is expected to grow to 2.8 percent after contracting in
2016, but that is still short of the government's 3.5 percent
forecast.
Another risk is that MSCI declines to add Argentina
altogether, said Chuck Knudsen, emerging markets equity
portfolio specialist at T Rowe Price.
"Then you could see the market selling off," he said. While
Knudsen said the probability of Argentina being added to the
index was only slightly more than even, other investors and
analysts said they viewed the move as a near certainty.
FIS Group's Williams sold out of her positions in Argentina
entirely last month.
She has history on her side. Data shows countries upgraded
from frontier to emerging markets tend to follow the classic
"buy the rumor, sell the fact" pattern. But the "news" seems to
come once the markets are incorporated into the index, which
tends to happen a year after the announcement.
This pattern was seen most recently when Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates were upgraded. From June 2013, when the
reclassification was announced, to May 2014, when the UAE's
stocks were included in the emerging markets index, Abu Dhabi's
benchmark stock exchange rose 38.9 percent. Qatar's general
stock index rose 42.8 percent during the equivalent period.
In the year leading up to the announcement of inclusion, Abu
Dhabi gained 49.1 percent while Qatar rose 14.9 percent,
according to Reuters data.
Both indexes have performed poorly since their stocks were
included in the index. Qatari stocks have fallen 28.6 percent
since their May 2014 peak and the Abu Dhabi exchange has slumped
14.3 percent over the same period.
Still, some fund managers and analysts say Argentina has a
more compelling growth story than previous countries, given its
return to international credit markets after a 15-year absence
last year following a settlement with holdout creditors and
Macri's reforms.
"An upgrade of Argentina to EM status is the result of a
much longer-term tailwind created by the increasing openness of
their capital markets," said Jay Jacobs, director of research at
Global X Funds.
"We believe this openness will stimulate greater foreign
investment in much needed areas like infrastructure and create a
more competitive business environment, both of which we believe
will continue to promote strong growth over the long term."
