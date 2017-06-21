By Luc Cohen and Dion Rabouin
| BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks
tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on
Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors
by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
Argentina's benchmark Merval stock index slumped 5
percent, while the peso currency dropped as much as 2
percent to 16.47 per dollar.
MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President
Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to
reincorporate the country's shares into its emerging markets
index, which guides major developing country stock
allocations worldwide by investment funds.
"All the ingredients are there," MSCI head of index
management research Sebastien Lieblich said on a Wednesday
conference call. "It remains only to be seen if the ingredients
will be maintained over time."
Argentina's inclusion as an index constituent would have
encouraged funds to invest in Argentina to match or outperform
that gauge.
The Merval index had risen nearly 25 percent in 2017 ahead of
Tuesday's decision in part because investors were betting on an
upgrade, which could have triggered inflows.
"The expectations generated in recent months have turned
into disappointment," Buenos Aires investment advisor Portfolio
Personal said in a note.
Argentina's surprise launch of a 100-year bond on Monday was
three times oversubscribed, a sign of investor confidence in the
longevity of Macri's reforms.
On assuming office in December 2015, Macri declared
Argentina open for business after more than a decade of sweeping
state intervention, including capital controls, had choked off
much foreign investment.
MSCI in 2009 had relegated Argentine stocks to its
"frontier" index, which encompasses smaller and less developed
stock markets.
Investors said the MSCI decision did not change fundamental
optimism about Argentina, where the economy is expected to grow
around 3 percent this year after falling 2.3 percent in 2016,
and inflation is seen at half last year's 40 percent.
"It probably makes us a bit more negative in the very short
term, but in the long term what we're focused on is the
direction of the reforms," said Leigh Innes, lead portfolio
specialist for frontier markets strategy at T Rowe Price.
While Macri has gotten rid of many investment obstacles
including a holding period for foreign capital, investors are
still wary of high capital gains taxes and the market
regulator's ability to intervene in company affairs.
Macri has proposed a capital markets reform addressing those
issues, but it remains stalled in the opposition-controlled
congress.
"The local market is still hard to access," said Asha Mehta,
senior portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management in Boston.
(Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Caroline
Valetkevich in New York, Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo, Jorge
Otaola in Buenos Aires and Michelle Price in Hong Kong; Writing
by Luc Cohen; Editing by Christian Plumb and W Simon)