SHANGHAI, June 12 A senior official from China's securities regulator said on Sunday that MSCI shouldn't wait too long before adding Chinese shares to its index, due to the importance of the China market.

Qi Bin, the head of international cooperation at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), made the remarks as the U.S. index publisher prepared to decide on June 14 whether to include mainland-listed "A" shares in its emerging market index.

"A global stock index without (Chinese) A shares is incomplete," Qi told a financial conference in Shanghai.

"We take a very open attitude to MSCI's decision. But including A shares is inevitable. You can't wait for the market to be perfect ... You can't wait too long."

Last year, MSCI postponed including Chinese shares in its index, partly due to concerns over accessibility for foreigners, liquidity and the maturity of the China market.

Qi said regulators have already taken a series of steps to address investor concerns, such as making the market more accessible to overseas investors, and publishing rules to regulate share suspensions by listed companies.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Michael Martina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)