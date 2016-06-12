SHANGHAI, June 12 A senior official from China's
securities regulator said on Sunday that MSCI shouldn't wait too
long before adding Chinese shares to its index, due to the
importance of the China market.
Qi Bin, the head of international cooperation at the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), made the remarks as
the U.S. index publisher prepared to decide on June 14 whether
to include mainland-listed "A" shares in its emerging market
index.
"A global stock index without (Chinese) A shares is
incomplete," Qi told a financial conference in Shanghai.
"We take a very open attitude to MSCI's decision. But
including A shares is inevitable. You can't wait for the market
to be perfect ... You can't wait too long."
Last year, MSCI postponed including Chinese shares in its
index, partly due to concerns over accessibility for foreigners,
liquidity and the maturity of the China market.
Qi said regulators have already taken a series of steps to
address investor concerns, such as making the market more
accessible to overseas investors, and publishing rules to
regulate share suspensions by listed companies.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Michael Martina; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)