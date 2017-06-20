NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc
said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities
to its global emerging markets benchmark index.
MSCI decided not to add Argentina to the index and will
consult on adding Saudi Arabia. Nigeria will remain a frontier
market, awaiting further review.
MSCI's decision to add the "A" shares to its widely tracked
Emerging Markets Index could move as much as $400
billion of funds from asset managers, pension funds and insurers
to mainland China's equity markets over the next decade. The
company had declined to add the shares for three years leading
up to Tuesday's decision.
The "A" shares are expected to make up only 0.5 percent of
the emerging markets index once they are added. About $1.5
trillion globally is held in index funds that track the MSCI
Emerging Markets Index.
