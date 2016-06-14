(Adds comment from MSCI, comment by bourse president, adds NEW
NEW YORK/LIMA, June 14
NEW YORK/LIMA, June 14 Index provider MSCI Inc
decided on Tuesday to keep Peru's stock exchange
in its emerging markets group instead of downgrading
it to the higher-risk "frontier" category due to low liquidity.
Peru had rolled out a series of reforms last year that
helped boost turnover on the mining-heavy bourse in a bid to
avoid a downgrade, which it had estimated would prompt billions
in capital outflows.
MSCI said in a statement announcing its decision that it
would reclassify Peru as a frontier market if at any point it no
longer had at least three securities that qualify as emerging
market investments.
MSCI's emerging markets index is the benchmark for
more than $1 trillion in investor assets globally, exposing
included stocks to a bigger pool of potential investors.
"It's excellent news," the president of Peru's bourse,
Christian Laub, said following the decision. "There's a lot we
still have to do, from improving our pricing and information
systems to incorporating more products into the market."
Laub said he expects more companies listed on the bourse now
to qualify as emerging market securities in a future MSCI
review, possibly in November.
Last year Peru passed a capital gains tax exemption and
introduced incentives for market makers and new rules for
automated trading and short selling.
MSCI also said on Tuesday it would hold off on adding
China-listed stocks to its emerging markets index, a major
disappointment for Chinese policymakers who had sought to
satisfy MSCI's calls for improved access to its capital markets.
