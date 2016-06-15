* S.Korea failed to place on MSCI's review list for
developed mkt index
* 'Difficult' for S.Korea to make offshore won trading
possible in near term
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea said on Wednesday the
inclusion of its stock markets in the MSCI developed market
index will be difficult in the near-term after the nation failed
to be placed on the review list.
Financial Services Commission's Vice Chairman Jeong Eun-bo
said Seoul has to be mindful of foreign exchange volatility in
trying to meet some of the criteria set by MSCI for inclusion.
"Despite recent efforts by the government and stock exchange
regarding the convertibility of the won and the usage of stock
price information, it has been decided these have not been
enough," Jeong said in opening remarks at a meeting to discuss
the outcome of the MSCI decision.
"Looking at these circumstances, we see South Korea's
inclusion in the MSCI's developed market index will be difficult
in the near term."
Jeong said it will be hard to make offshore trading possible
for the won anytime soon, which the MSCI has asked for.
"Stability in foreign exchange trading is imperative as
South Korea is a small open economy, and much of our economy
relies on trade," said the vice chairman.
"It is a tough task for us to change our foreign exchange
trading system completely and allow offshore won trade soon."
South Korean authorities have been pressing to get the Korea
Exchange included in MSCI's developed market index since last
year. However the task has proven tricky, including hurdles like
the inclusion of 24-hour trading of the won currency that MSCI
has asked to see before promoting South Korea to the advanced
markets index.
Jeong said South Korea would go ahead in plans to introduce
the omnibus account system next year, which it hopes will
enhance convenience for foreign investors trading in local stock
markets.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry and Shri
Navaratnam)