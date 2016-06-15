* S.Korea failed to place on MSCI's review list for developed mkt index

* 'Difficult' for S.Korea to make offshore won trading possible in near term (Adds more comments from vice chairman, background)

SEOUL, June 15 South Korea said on Wednesday the inclusion of its stock markets in the MSCI developed market index will be difficult in the near-term after the nation failed to be placed on the review list.

Financial Services Commission's Vice Chairman Jeong Eun-bo said Seoul has to be mindful of foreign exchange volatility in trying to meet some of the criteria set by MSCI for inclusion.

"Despite recent efforts by the government and stock exchange regarding the convertibility of the won and the usage of stock price information, it has been decided these have not been enough," Jeong said in opening remarks at a meeting to discuss the outcome of the MSCI decision.

"Looking at these circumstances, we see South Korea's inclusion in the MSCI's developed market index will be difficult in the near term."

Jeong said it will be hard to make offshore trading possible for the won anytime soon, which the MSCI has asked for.

"Stability in foreign exchange trading is imperative as South Korea is a small open economy, and much of our economy relies on trade," said the vice chairman.

"It is a tough task for us to change our foreign exchange trading system completely and allow offshore won trade soon."

South Korean authorities have been pressing to get the Korea Exchange included in MSCI's developed market index since last year. However the task has proven tricky, including hurdles like the inclusion of 24-hour trading of the won currency that MSCI has asked to see before promoting South Korea to the advanced markets index.

Jeong said South Korea would go ahead in plans to introduce the omnibus account system next year, which it hopes will enhance convenience for foreign investors trading in local stock markets. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry and Shri Navaratnam)