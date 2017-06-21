SEOUL, June 21 The South Korean share market
could see outflows of up to 4.3 trillion won with the MSCI's
decision to add China's mainland-listed shares to its
global indexes, a senior Korean government official said on
Wednesday.
"Considering the size of global funds that track the MSCI
Emerging Markets Index, we see possible outflow of about 600
billion won ($525.92 million) to 4.3 trillion won ($3.77
billion) from our equities," Jeong Eun-bo, vice chairman of the
Financial Services Commission said in a policy meeting in Seoul.
While such an outflow is a possibility from South Korea's
benchmark index KOSPI and junior KOSDAQ, the overall
impact won't be significant on South Korean equities, Jeong
added.
($1 = 1,140.8500 won)
