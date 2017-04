Reuters Market Eye - Nestle India (NEST.NS), Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS) and Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS) gain after index provider MSCI said on Thursday it would add their shares to its MSCI India index.

However, Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS), Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS) fall after MSCI dropped their shares from the index.

MSCI also dropped Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS) and Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS), but shares in both gain nonetheless.

All changes will be effective as of the close of trade on November 26, the index provider said.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam)