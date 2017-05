Nov 16 MSCI Inc appointed Alvise Munari managing director and head of client coverage in the EMEA region.

Based in London, Munari will report to Laurent Seyer, managing director and global head of client coverage.

Munari was most recently global head of equity derivatives sales and financial engineering at Morgan Stanley. He has also held senior positions at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)