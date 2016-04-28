April 28 Index provider MSCI Inc said Kathleen Winters would replace Bob Qutub as chief financial officer, effective May 2.

Winters was most recently vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell International Inc's performance materials and technologies unit.

Qutub is retiring from the firm, MSCI said in a statement late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)