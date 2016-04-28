BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Index provider MSCI Inc said Kathleen Winters would replace Bob Qutub as chief financial officer, effective May 2.
Winters was most recently vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell International Inc's performance materials and technologies unit.
Qutub is retiring from the firm, MSCI said in a statement late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.