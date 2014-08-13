Aug 13 Index provider MSCI added six companies, including Hilton Worldwide and Japan's Seibu Holdings , to its MSCI All-Country World Index in its quarterly rebalancing, and deleted one company, South Africa's African Bank Investments.

Other names added were Ally Financial, Mesaieed Petrochemical of Qatar, Brait SE of South Africa and Poland's LPP, the indexer said in a release.

More than $9 trillion in funds are indexed to MSCI products.

For the full report, click here: here (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Jan Paschal)