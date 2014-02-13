A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Index provider MSCI reclassified equities across a broad spectrum of Asian and emerging markets as part of its February semi-annual index review.

Changes in constituents will take place after markets close on February 28, MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

Notable additions to MSCI global indexes include China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd (1359.HK) and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (1093.HK), both of which will also be added to MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI ACWI Value Index and the MSCI ACWI Growth Index.

Japan's Seiko Epson Corporation (6724.T) would be added to MSCI world index.

India's Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS), Power Grid Corporation of India (PGRD.NS) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE.NS) would be deleted from MSCI standard indexes, the statement added.

Also, MSCI reiterated that MSCI Qatar and MSCI UAE Indices will be reclassified from Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets at the May 2014 Semi Annual Index Review.

