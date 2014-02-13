MUMBAI, Feb 13 Index provider MSCI reclassified equities across a broad spectrum of Asian and emerging markets as part of its February semi-annual index review. Changes in constituents will take place after markets close on Feb. 28, MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday. Notable additions to MSCI global indexes include China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group , both of which will also be added to MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI ACWI Value Index and the MSCI ACWI Growth Index. Japan's Seiko Epson Corporation would be added to MSCI world index. India's Lupin Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises would be deleted from MSCI standard indexes, the statement added. Also, MSCI reiterated that MSCI Qatar and MSCI UAE Indices will be reclassified from Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets at the May 2014 SemiAnnual Index Review. Table MSCI Equity Indices February 2014 Index Review MSCI Index Addition Deletion Japan Seiko Epson Corp Nomura Office Reit India Lupin Power Grid Corp Zee Entertainment China China Cinda Asset MGMT CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Note: The full results of the review are available at www.msci.com (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Kim Coghill)