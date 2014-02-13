MUMBAI, Feb 13 Index provider MSCI reclassified
equities across a broad spectrum of Asian and emerging markets
as part of its February semi-annual index review.
Changes in constituents will take place after markets close
on Feb. 28, MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday.
Notable additions to MSCI global indexes include China Cinda
Asset Management Co Ltd and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
, both of which will also be added to MSCI Emerging
Markets Index, MSCI ACWI Value Index
and the MSCI ACWI Growth Index.
Japan's Seiko Epson Corporation would be added to
MSCI world index.
India's Lupin Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India
and Zee Entertainment Enterprises would be
deleted from MSCI standard indexes, the statement added.
Also, MSCI reiterated that MSCI Qatar and
MSCI UAE Indices will be reclassified from
Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets at the May 2014 SemiAnnual
Index Review.
Table
MSCI Equity Indices February 2014 Index Review
MSCI Index Addition Deletion
Japan Seiko Epson Corp Nomura Office Reit
India Lupin
Power Grid Corp
Zee Entertainment
China China Cinda Asset MGMT
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Note: The full results of the review are available at
www.msci.com
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Kim Coghill)