May 15 Index provider MSCI reclassified equities
across a broad spectrum of Asian and emerging markets as part of
its May semi-annual index review.
Changes in constituents will take place after markets close
on May 30, MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/guv39v)
The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets
Index will be Qatar National Bank,
Industries Qatar and National Bank of Abu Dhabi
.
Notable additions to MSCI China index
include China Everbright Bank, Kingsoft Corp
and China Huishan Dairy .
Hikari Tsushin Inc, Japan Display Inc,
Nagoya Railroad Co Ltd would be added to the MSCI Japan
index.
India's Aurobindo Pharma has been upgraded to the
MSCI India index from small cap indexes, the
statement added.
Also, MSCI reiterated that MSCI Qatar and
MSCI UAE Indices will be reclassified from
Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets as decided in previous
reviews.
Table
MSCI Equity Indices May 2014 Index Review
MSCI Index Addition Deletion
Japan Hikari Tsushin Coca-Cola West
Japan Display Hokkaido Electric Power
Nagoya Railroad Japan Petroleum Exp.
China China Everbright Bank China Overseas Gd Oceans
China Huishan Dairy Greentown China Holdings
Kingsoft Corp Shougang Fushan Res
Korea Hotel Shilla Co Hyundai Securities
Paradise Co NHN Entertainment Corp
Hong Kong Techtronic Industries Hopewell Holdings
India Aurobindo Pharma None
Note: The full results of the review are available at
www.msci.com
