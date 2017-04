Reuters Market Eye - Zee Entertainment gains 2 pct, while Motherson Sumi Systems is up 1.5 pct.

The changes in MSCI indexes will take place as of the close of Nov. 25, MSCI said on Nov. 6.

Funds benchmarking to MSCI indexes tend to usually buy and sell stocks as per the changes in the indexes - Traders.

Zee is up 41.5 pct, Motherson 145 pct versus 33.7 pct rise in India's NSE index YTD.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)