Reuters Market Eye - Divi's Laboratories(DIVI.NS) and United Breweries(UBBW.NS) may get added to MSCI India index as part of the index provider's semi-annual review announcement expected on November 14, says Citigroup in a note seen by Reuters.

Citigroup also expects GMR Infrastructure (GMRI.NS), United Phosphorus UNPO.NS and Unitech (UNTE.NS) to be potentially deleted from the index.

The bank did not provide a reasoning behind its predictions.

United Breweries is up 8 percent while Divi's Lab is down 0.23 pct as of 12:05 p.m.

United Phosphorus falls 1.8 percent, but GMR Infra gains 2.8 percent while Unitech gains 0.2 percent.