BRIEF-Shenzhen Metro seeks 17.5 bln yuan loans for China Vanke's stake
* Says Shenzhen Metro to seek 17.5 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) loans to fund the latest acquisition of China Vanke's stake
* Q4 adj EPS $0.45 vs est $0.44
* Q4 rev up 6 pct
* Q4 subscription rev up 7 pct
Feb 2 MSCI Inc's fourth-quarter profit narrowly beat analysts' expectations, helped by growth in subscription revenue.
The investment analysis and market index company posted net income of $44.5 million, or 36 cents per share, up from $30.3 million, or 25 cents per share, last year.
MSCI, known for its MSCI international stock indexes, posted an adjusted profit of 45 cents per share. Operating revenue rose 6 percent to $226.1 million from last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 44 cents on revenue of $227.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Subscription revenue rose 7 percent to $189.8 million.
Shares of the company closed at $33.56 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
