Feb 2 MSCI Inc's fourth-quarter profit narrowly beat analysts' expectations, helped by growth in subscription revenue.

The investment analysis and market index company posted net income of $44.5 million, or 36 cents per share, up from $30.3 million, or 25 cents per share, last year.

MSCI, known for its MSCI international stock indexes, posted an adjusted profit of 45 cents per share. Operating revenue rose 6 percent to $226.1 million from last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 44 cents on revenue of $227.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Subscription revenue rose 7 percent to $189.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at $33.56 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.