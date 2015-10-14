Oct 14 Portfolio management company MSCI Inc said its board of directors has appointed C.D. Baer Pettit as chief operating officer and Diana Tidd as head of equity index products worldwide.

Tidd, who also joins the firm's executive committee, and Baer Pettit have both been with MSCI for over 15 years. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)