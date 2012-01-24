* Sees deal reducing 2012 EPS by $0.01-$0.02
Jan 24 Industrial distributor MSC
Industrial Direct Co Inc said it bought privately held
ATS Industrial Supply for an undisclosed sum to expand its
presence in the United States.
The deal, which is expected to close on Jan. 31, would
reduce MSC Industrial's earnings by about 1 cent to 2 cents in
fiscal 2012, but add about 2 cents to 3 cents a share in fiscal
2013.
Salt Lake City, Utah-based ATS Industrial is a metalworking
and MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) industrial
distributor in the Rocky Mountain region. It posted 2011 sales
of about $34.5 million.
U.S. industrial distributors have propped up their
acquisition drive to expand their product range and take
advantage of the market slowdown.
Competition in this North American market is not
price-driven, but more about the ability to source and deliver
products through multiple sales channels. This makes
acquisitions significant.
Shares of MSC Industrial closed at $76.37 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.