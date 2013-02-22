China Lodging seals US$500m acquisition loan

By Yan Jiang June 1 (IFR) - Nasdaq-listed hotel operator China Lodging Group has signed a debut three-year bullet loan of US$500m to finance its takeover of a domestic peer. The facility, split equally into a term loan and a revolving credit, drew a strong market response. The loan was signed on May 18 before full drawdown on May 24. Deutsche Bank was the sole original mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on the loan, paying a top-level all-in pricing of 210bp, based on an inter