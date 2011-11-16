SYDNEY Nov 16 Thailand-based sugar trader Mitr Phol Sugar Corp Ltd on Wednesday said it planned to proceed with its offer for Australian sugar refiner MSF Ltd, valuing the target company at around A$313 million ($317.92 million).

The leading Thai sugar group said it had completed due diligence and would proceed with offer for around 78 percent or MSF shares it did not already own.

MSF, previously known as the Maryborough Sugar Factory Ltd, has backed the offer which represented a 31 percent premium to the Australian company's share price on Nov. 4, a day before Mitr launched its offer for outstanding shares.

The bid comes as Australia, the world's third-largest raw sugar exporter, is under-going fundamental change in its sector change.

Cash rich foreign groups are snapping up Australian sugar assets with an eye on being well positioned to supply fast growing markets within Asia.

To date, the biggest entry into the Australian industry was last year's A$1.75 billion takeover of the country's largest sugar business, Sucrogen, by Singapore's Wilmar International . Sucrogen was previously owned by Australian conglomerate CSR Ltd.

Thailand's Mitr Phol is already a high profile player in the Asian sugar industry. It started as a cane grower in Thailand, the world's second ranked sugar exporter after Brazil, 70 years ago.

Mitr Phol said it currently had relationships with more than 60,000 cane growers in Thailand and China. ($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Ed Davies)