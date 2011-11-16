* Mitr Phol says to proceed with offer for MSF after due diligence

* Australian sugar assets seen as prime targets

* Singapore's Wilmar shores up dominance of Australian industry (Recasts with analysts' comments, Sucrogen purchase)

By Bruce Hextall

SYDNEY, Nov 16 Australia's sugar milling industry is experiencing an ownership shake-up, as Singapore's Wilmar International moves to consolidate its market lead and Thailand's Mitr Phol Sugar attempts to wrap up control of major Australian sugar processor MSF Sugar.

Wilmar's wholly-owned Australian sugar subsidiary, Sucrogen, said on Wednesday it had struck a deal to acquire the Proserpine Sugar Co-operative for A$120 million ($121.9 million), widening its presence in the world's third-largest exporter of the sweetener.

Last year, Wilmar became the dominant sugar processor in Australia via its A$1.75 billion takeover of the country's largest sugar business, Sucrogen, from Australian conglomerate CSR Ltd, a pioneer in the country's sugar industry.

Proserpine Sugar was placed under administration this year after running up debts of around A$80 million as it struggled with production shortfalls and volatile prices for the sweetener.

Sucrogen appears to have beaten off competition from Chinese state-owned food giant COFCO to buy the Proserpine mill although the acquisition still needs to be approved by Proserpine's creditors. COFCO acquired a presence in the Australian sugar by taking over mid-sized sugar miller Tully Sugar in a A$136 million purchase.

REVISED BID FOR MSF

Sucrogen's deal followed Mitr Phol earlier on Wednesday making a revised recommended A$313 million ($317.9 million) bid for MSF.

Analysts said on Wednesday that Mitr's offer may face competition from other foreign companies grappling for control of sugar production in Australia.

Mitr Phol said it would press ahead with its offer for MSF, after completing due diligence. The bid is conditional on a minimum 50.1 percent acceptance.

But analysts predicted further tussles for ownership of Australian sugar businesses by players recognising the sector as a stepping stone to fast-growing regional markets.

"There is a lot of fighting over Australia's sugar assets and there's a possibility of an even higher offer (for MSF) as big premiums are being paid for sugar supplies here," said Belinda Moore, an analyst at RBS Morgan in Brisbane.

The battle is far from over, according to Simon Dumaresq, an analyst with E.C. & L Baillieu, one of Australia's oldest independent stock-broking firms.

"The strong demand for Australian milling assets is due to the large export market and the near proximity to key Asian countries that are concerned about food security," he said.

"From a consolidation point of view, it (MSF) is a key attraction point for the Australian industry that overseas players can re-direct supply through their own marketing," Dumaresq said.

COMPETING BIDS?

Most of Australia's sugar production comes from the north-eastern tropical state of Queensland, which over the last two years has seen raw sugar output cut by around 25 percent due to tropical storms damaging crops.

Australia's raw sugar exports could rise slightly to 2.6 million tonnes in the June-to-May 2011/12 marketing year from 2.5 million tonnes the previous year, ANZ Banking Corp said in a research note earlier this month.

The current export outlook is well short of average shipments of around 3.5 million tonnes a year when weather conditions were kinder.

"The fact that Mitr Phol has agreed to a minimum 50.1 percent acceptance offer would suggest that it is concerned about competing bids," said Dumaresq.

Rival bids might emerge from companies such as China's COFCO , according to Dumaresq.

"There are large potential synergies to be had from combining Tully's and MSF's northern mills which are connected by existing rail networks," said Dumaresq.

The Thai firm, established by the prominent Vongkuslkit family in 1956, already owns 22 percent of MSF shares.

Mitr Phol says it currently has relationships with more than 60,000 cane growers in Thailand and China.

It is offering A$4.45 per share for MSF, a 31 percent premium to the Australian company's share price on Nov. 4, a day before its offer for outstanding shares was launched.

The stock was trading at around A$4.40 per share on Wednesday, compared with around A$3.30 a year ago. ($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars) (Editing by Ed Davies and Muralikumar Anantharaman)