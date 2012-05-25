BANGALORE May 25 NBCUniversal is in talks with
U.S. technology group Microsoft to buy back MSNBC.com,
Adweek reported, quoting sources.
Several sources said negotiations have progressed to the
stage where NBCU parent company Comcast was conducting
due diligence, the report said.
A possible deal would help MSNBC have its own website with
its own brand, the story said, quoting one person with knowledge
of the talks.
The companies were likely to negotiate a deal ensuring
MSNBC.com secures real estate on MSN.com, similar to the
treatment Fox Sports receives, the report quoted one source as
saying.
NBC and Microsoft were not available for comment.