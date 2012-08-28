UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
Aug 28 Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc have agreed to extend the valuation-appraisal period for their brokerage joint venture until September 10, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday.
After not being able to agree on a price for Morgan Stanley to buy another 15 percent stake in their Morgan Stanley Smith Barney business, the two banks took the matter to an arbitrator.
The arbitrator, Perella Weinberg Partners, was expected to finish its analysis by the end of August, but the evaluation period has now been extended by 10 days.
NEW YORK, June 5 A lawyer for Puerto Rico's financial oversight panel on Monday said the bankrupt island's highway authority could run out of cash if it continues to pay all its debt, and signaled big repayment cuts for the authority's creditors.