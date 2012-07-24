NEW YORK, July 24 Investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners has been picked to settle a dispute between Morgan Stanley and Citigroup over the valuation of their brokerage joint venture, according to two people familiar with the assignment.

Morgan Stanley owns 51 percent of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which has more than 17,000 financial advisers, and has proposed buying another 14 percent by September and the rest of the venture in 2014. The two sides, however, are far apart on their valuations.

Citigroup is carrying its stake at $11 billion, and believes the entire venture is worth about $23 billion, said one of the sources. The bank last week said its valuation "slightly exceeded" its carrying value on the bank's books.

Morgan Stanley values the whole business at about $9 billion, creating a spread much wider than is seen in typical acquisition negotiations, according to Wall Street sources. Under terms of the joint venture, which began in 2009, a third party was to be hired if the valuation spread exceeded 10 percent.

Spokeswomen at Perella Weinberg and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A spokeswoman at Citigroup did not immediately respond to a call for comment.