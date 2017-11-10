FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motherson Sumi Systems posts 21 percent rise in Q2 profit
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 10, 2017 / 7:38 AM / in an hour

Motherson Sumi Systems posts 21 percent rise in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS) reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, missing analysts’ estimate.

Employees of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, work on a car wiring assembly line inside a factory in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Net profit for the three months ending Sept. 30 rose to 4.36 billion rupees from 3.61 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Friday. bit.ly/2hnhol1

Net sales outside India rose nearly 36 percent to 115.66 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 5.04 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.